77.5% of Chennai Corp students clear Class 11 examinations 

The reason, said corporation officials was that students found difficult to cope after the pandemic.

Published: 28th June 2022 06:46 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City corporation schools registered a pass percentage of 77.54 in Class 11 public exams in its 32 higher secondary schools. This is lower than the State average of 90.7%. Fourteen students scored above 550 and 69 students scored between 500 and 550.  

The reason, said corporation officials was that students found difficult to cope after the pandemic. “The pandemic altered their routine and it will take a year to get them back to normal. We will be able to improve the pass percentage next year; we are taking measures to bring routines back on track,” said a corporation official from the education department. 

The Girls Higher Secondary school in Pulla avenue was the top performing school with a pass percentage of 95.41%. In 2021-22, 6,673 students 3,166 boys and 3,507 girls appeared for the exams. Out of that, 5,174 had cleared the exams. 

