History-sheeter hacked to death by gang near Sholavaram; two arrested

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death by a gang near Sholavaram on Sunday night. The police arrested two people and are on the lookout for two others. Police said, the accused were identified as Ramki (25) and Surya (28). On Sunday night, the deceased Mathivanan was consuming liquor with his friends, including Ramki, who informed a rival gang about Mathivanan’s whereabouts.

The rival gang arrived at the spot in an auto and attacked Mathivanan with machetes. Mathivanan’s friends Hemanth (18), Sarath Kumar (18) and Dhanush (18) who tried to save him also suffered injuries. The gang then fled leaving Mathivanan in a pool of blood.

On information, Sholavaram police rushed to the spot and recovered Mathivanan’s body and sent it to Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem. The three injured also were admitted to the same hospital.

Later the same night, during a routine vehicles check, police found Ramki and Surya in an auto with bloodstained machetes. They were arrested. During inquiry, the police found out that Mathivanan was murdered in retaliation to the murder of a history-sheeter Ganja Mani last year. Surya belonged to the gang headed by Prabha alias Prabhakaran, brother of Ganja Mani. A probe is on.