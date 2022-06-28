STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Soon, traffic police to fine commuters for using high-decibel horns in Chennai

As part of the ‘No Honking’ drive, awareness programmes by school students, celebrities, skits, FM channels are planned.

School students holds placards on the first day of the ‘No Honking’ Awareness week from June 27 to July 3 organised by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city traffic police will soon start imposing fines on motorists who use high-decibel horns. While inaugurating the No Honking Awareness Week (June 27 to July 3) at Ashok Pillar in Ashok Nagar on Monday, City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said police will soon procure modern equipment from the Pollution Control Board to accurately measure noise pollution levels.

As part of the ‘No Honking’ drive, awareness programmes by school students, celebrities, skits, FM channels are planned. Also, 50,000 e-signatures and 1.5 paper signature for anti-honking pledge will be collected and a giant balloon with no honking message is to be displayed at the Commissioner’s office.
Talking to media, the Commissioner said, “We are going to create noise pollution awareness on 100 city roads. After a week, we will work with Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board there has been any impact.”

He said action will be taken against drivers who use high-decibel horns. “The Chennai Traffic Police have not registered many cases of noise pollution. At present, we are imposing a fine of Rs 100, but when the amended Motor Vehicle Act of 2019 comes into force, fines of up Rs 1,000-2,000 are likely.” The WHO said, noise levels must not be higher than 55 decibels during the day and 40 at night.
 

