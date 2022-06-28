STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

SWD work leaves Madhavaram in stagnant sullage

After construction work for stormwater drains began, the outlets through which sullage water was being discharged got damaged at various places.

Published: 28th June 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Water being drained out from a stormwater drain under construction on Perumal Koil Street in Kavangarai on Saturday | P JAWAHAR

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The stormwater drain (SWD) work being carried out at various places in north Chennai is leading to stagnation of sullage water on roads, with Kavangarai in Madhavaram locality among the worst hit. 

After construction work for stormwater drains began, the outlets through which sullage water was being discharged got damaged at various places. “We have been requesting for an underground drainage system since 2011 when our locality was merged with the corporation.

They have now started the stormwater drain work, but there is no place to discharge waste water. While most of the residents have a septic tank, they had separate outlets to discharge the sullage water,” said P Mohan, a Kavangarai local.

In the first three corporation zones that fall under the Kosasthalaiyar basin, the SWD work is being implemented with funding from Asian Development Bank. While parts of Tiruvottiyur and Madharavam will get underground drainage connection, work is yet to be taken up in Manali.

“In Kavangarai, sullage water is stagnating in pits dug up for stormwater drains and in empty plots in the locality. Rain worsened the situation. It has led to mosquito menace, and we are unable to sleep at night. Authorities were asking residents to let sullage water into the septic tank which is not possible for many locals,” said S Ramasamy, a shopkeeper.

A senior corporation official said underground drainage should have been constructed before constructing stormwater drain. “The Metrowater prepared a project report for construction of underground drainage in the locality and the work will start soon,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhavaram stormwater drain
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp