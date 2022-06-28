SWD work leaves Madhavaram in stagnant sullage

Subashini Vijayakumar By

CHENNAI: The stormwater drain (SWD) work being carried out at various places in north Chennai is leading to stagnation of sullage water on roads, with Kavangarai in Madhavaram locality among the worst hit.

After construction work for stormwater drains began, the outlets through which sullage water was being discharged got damaged at various places. “We have been requesting for an underground drainage system since 2011 when our locality was merged with the corporation.

They have now started the stormwater drain work, but there is no place to discharge waste water. While most of the residents have a septic tank, they had separate outlets to discharge the sullage water,” said P Mohan, a Kavangarai local.

In the first three corporation zones that fall under the Kosasthalaiyar basin, the SWD work is being implemented with funding from Asian Development Bank. While parts of Tiruvottiyur and Madharavam will get underground drainage connection, work is yet to be taken up in Manali.

“In Kavangarai, sullage water is stagnating in pits dug up for stormwater drains and in empty plots in the locality. Rain worsened the situation. It has led to mosquito menace, and we are unable to sleep at night. Authorities were asking residents to let sullage water into the septic tank which is not possible for many locals,” said S Ramasamy, a shopkeeper.

A senior corporation official said underground drainage should have been constructed before constructing stormwater drain. “The Metrowater prepared a project report for construction of underground drainage in the locality and the work will start soon,” he said.