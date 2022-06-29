Ahead of NE monsoon, WRD seeks Rs 40 crore for flood-mitigation

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) has submitted a detailed report to the government for executing flood-mitigation work ahead of the Northeast monsoon in the State and sought funds of Rs 40 crore.

A senior WRD official told TNIE that the government allocated less than Rs 20 crore for flood-mitigation work in the city and suburbs last year. But, in this year’s proposal, the cost has been doubled. Kosasthalai river, Ambattur lake, Red Hills surplus water canal (Puzhal lake) and nearby canals would be desilted in a 20-km radius.

Similarly, Virukambakkam canal, Buckingham canal, Otteri, Madurapakkam, Veerangal and Keelkattalai surplus water canal were also listed to be desilted in a 54-km radius. WRD was also scheduled to begin work in the Adyar river upstream and downstream, the official added.

Another official said they were identifying locations where storm water drains were blocked due to silt accumulation in canals. A team of officials has also been assigned to execute the work. Besides, the WRD would take steps to improve water flow in Pour lake by removing weeds. The department has also scheduled to remove encroachments near the lake’s surplus weir at Moulivakkam and a foreshore bund would be created, apart from constructing a wall.

Residents of Medavakkam and surrounding areas have also requested the government to initiate flood-mitigation work as monsoon affects their lives every year. T Ramanan, a resident of Santhoshpuram Vengaivasal, said, “Due to a lack of rainwater canals here, most areas get flooded every monsoon.”

He pointed out that these areas were severely inundated due to improper connections with Perumbakkam and Chittheri lakes. The government should focus on the outskirts of the city and construct rainwater canals before the monsoon begins, he added.