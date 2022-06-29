STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Apollo Education inks pact with UK firms 

M MCh/MMed degree is awarded by Edge Hill University in the UK upon completion of training in the surgical/medical specialties.

Published: 29th June 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Apollo Knowledge CEO Sivaramakrishnan Venkateswaran exchanges an MoU with MCh specialities, EHU, UK, Programme Lead Dr Lakis Liloglou | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Education UK (AEUK) has partnered with a group of companies including Gobal Training and Education Center (GTEC) in Whittington, Wigan & Leigh NHS Teaching Hospital (WWL), and Edge Hill University (EHU) to launch the three-year Apollo ICFP programme.

It paves way for MS/MD/DnB specialisation for physicians in India. Selected physicians can spend the first year at Apollo Hospitals in India and the 2nd and 3rd year at NHS Hospitals in the UK. 

M MCh/MMed degree is awarded by Edge Hill University in the UK upon completion of training in the surgical/medical specialties. This is a unique programme that offers learning opportunities and learning facilities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp