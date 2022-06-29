Apollo Education inks pact with UK firms 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Education UK (AEUK) has partnered with a group of companies including Gobal Training and Education Center (GTEC) in Whittington, Wigan & Leigh NHS Teaching Hospital (WWL), and Edge Hill University (EHU) to launch the three-year Apollo ICFP programme.

It paves way for MS/MD/DnB specialisation for physicians in India. Selected physicians can spend the first year at Apollo Hospitals in India and the 2nd and 3rd year at NHS Hospitals in the UK.

M MCh/MMed degree is awarded by Edge Hill University in the UK upon completion of training in the surgical/medical specialties. This is a unique programme that offers learning opportunities and learning facilities.