Experts help Tanzanian girl get rid of rare spinal tumour

A team of doctors from SIMS Hospital recently conducted dual surgery on a five-year-old girl from Tanzania to remove a cancerous tumour from her spine.

Published: 29th June 2022 06:47 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A team of doctors from SIMS Hospital recently conducted dual surgery on a five-year-old girl from Tanzania to remove a cancerous tumour from her spine.  The tumour located in the intra-spine region was shaped like a dumbbell and weighed around 1.5 kg, hindering her ability to walk freely.

The tumor excision was performed in two stages led by senior onco surgeon, Dr Syed Afroz Hussain from SIMS Hospital along with the help of a cardiothoracic surgeon, a paediatric specialist, and a spine surgeon.
Dr Hussain, HoD and senior consultant – Surgical Oncology, said, “Post our evaluation, the child was found to have a rare dumbbell tumour in the intra spine region.

The tumour was forcing out of the spine into the thoracic cavity (rib cage), and it was close to the great blood vessels of the heart. Hence, the surgery warranted the involvement of a multidisciplinary team of skilled surgeons from different specialities. The surgery took seven hours in two stages and using an operating microscope.

The tumour had invaded through her thoracic spine compromising her ability to walk. Though she had undergone chemotherapy sessions in Tanzania, the tumour required surgery to restore her mobility and prevent its eventual relapse. But the location of the tumor made the surgical intervention quite complex and challenging, which could not be handled in Tanzania.

The clinical outcome was excellent, and the child recovered completely after both surgeries without any defects. She is now back on her feet, leading a healthy and normal life.”  Dr Raju Sivasamy, vice president – Medical, and Senior Consultant, SIMS Hospitals, congratulated Dr Hussain and the team for this successful surgery.
 

