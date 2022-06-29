Rotary Club’s KIND gesture

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: District governor Rtn J Sridhar of District 3232 in the presence of Rtn Dr S Suresh, honorary secretary, VHS; Sesha Reddy, chairman, Dodla Dairy Ltd, Aditya Agarwal of DJ Agarwala Foundation and Rtn Vinod Saraogi inaugurated the Rotary Chennai Hallmark KIND Centre at The Voluntary Health Services, Taramani, where KIND denotes Kidneys in Need of Dialysis.

Six dialysis machines with dialysis chairs were donated by Rotary Club of Chennai Galaxy, RI district 3232 by its president Rtn G Palani, along with host club Rotary Club of Chennai Hall Mark whose charter president Rtn PHF S Rhama was the coordinator for this Global Grant Project.

Project chairman Rtn Anshul Agarwal informed that the total cost of the project was Rs 48 lakh. The major contributors for the project were M/s Dodla Dairy Ltd, Hyderabad; Danda Shrinivas, Chennai; M/s DJ Agarwala Foundation, Chennai; Aks PDG Kalaimamani Rtn Abhirami Ramanathan, Rtn Nallamai Ramanathan, Rtn Ravi Raman, Rtn Vinod Saraogi, Lalitha Palani, Rtn Ambalavannan, and members and well wishers of Rotary Club of Chennai Galaxy supported by Rotary International Global Grant No.223275.

This donation will benefit additional 75 patients a week. The entire dialysis procedure is done free of cost and consumables are being covered by Tamil Nadu Government Chief Minister’s Insurance scheme. Rotary District 3232 headed by governor Rtn Sridhar has added around nearly 140 machines in one year to various hospitals of government, corporation and trust hospitals.