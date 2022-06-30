STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Abduction of businessman: Madras HC grants bail to top cop

A Sivakumar since the complainant and the main accused reached a compromise, wherein the sale deeds that the complainant had been forced to sign would be cancelled.

Published: 30th June 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted conditional bail to a police officer who has been evading arrest for a year in connection with the abduction of an entrepreneur. Justice G Jayachandran recently granted the bail to Assistance Commissioner of Police (ACP)

A Sivakumar since the complainant and the main accused reached a compromise, wherein the sale deeds that the complainant had been forced to sign would be cancelled. Sivakumar, along with Inspector Saravanan, SI Pandiarajan, and constables Giri, Shankar, and Bala allegedly abducted businessman Rajesh and his family members and detained them illegally at Redhills in 2019.

Later, the policemen forced the family to transfer its property to Srinivasa Rao, who was a business partner of Rajesh. Following a petition from Rajesh, the DGP directed the CB-CID to investigate the case. In June, 2021, the CB-CID registered an FIR and started the probe.

For the full stories, visit newindianexpress.com

Case against animal husbandry minister stayed
Chennai: The Madras HC on Wednesday stayed a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan. When a petition filed by the minister seeking to quash the FIR and revoke attachment of his properties worth `6.50 crore came up for hearing, the ED counsel sought more time to respond. While giving time till July 14, the judges stayed any action on the case.

Order binning Nalini’s petition modified
Chennai: After the TN home department filed a petition seeking removal of certain observations inadvertently attributed to TN Advocate General (AG), the Madras HC on Wednesday modified its order rejecting a petition by Nalini, a convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, for premature release without the Governor’s consent. The plea was moved by the home secretary of the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and minister Aaditya Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: All eyes on Raj Bhavan for next government formation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Active COVID-19 cases cross one lakh mark
Former MLA Dibakar Hansda at Midnapore Medical College Hospital | Express
Kolkata: No hospital bed available, former CPI-M MLA Dibakar Hansda lies on floor
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Continue GST compensation for 5 years, Chhattisgarh asks Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp