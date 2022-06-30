Abduction of businessman: Madras HC grants bail to top cop

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted conditional bail to a police officer who has been evading arrest for a year in connection with the abduction of an entrepreneur. Justice G Jayachandran recently granted the bail to Assistance Commissioner of Police (ACP)

A Sivakumar since the complainant and the main accused reached a compromise, wherein the sale deeds that the complainant had been forced to sign would be cancelled. Sivakumar, along with Inspector Saravanan, SI Pandiarajan, and constables Giri, Shankar, and Bala allegedly abducted businessman Rajesh and his family members and detained them illegally at Redhills in 2019.

Later, the policemen forced the family to transfer its property to Srinivasa Rao, who was a business partner of Rajesh. Following a petition from Rajesh, the DGP directed the CB-CID to investigate the case. In June, 2021, the CB-CID registered an FIR and started the probe.

Case against animal husbandry minister stayed

Chennai: The Madras HC on Wednesday stayed a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan. When a petition filed by the minister seeking to quash the FIR and revoke attachment of his properties worth `6.50 crore came up for hearing, the ED counsel sought more time to respond. While giving time till July 14, the judges stayed any action on the case.

Order binning Nalini’s petition modified

Chennai: After the TN home department filed a petition seeking removal of certain observations inadvertently attributed to TN Advocate General (AG), the Madras HC on Wednesday modified its order rejecting a petition by Nalini, a convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, for premature release without the Governor’s consent. The plea was moved by the home secretary of the State.