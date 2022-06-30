An artistic escapade to forge bonds

Jitha Karthikeyan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Camps come in different genres. There are the ones especially designed for harassed parents of schoolgoing children. Masquerading as an educational activity, with ample fun thrown in too, these camps primarily have the clandestine motive of providing some cooler hours of solitude for parents tackling the heat of their offspring’s summer vacation energy outburst.

There is then, the Hollywood genre — the one with the standard storyline where an innocent expedition turns into a nightmare when the campers lose their way in some remote jungle. This is an action-packed category where dinosaurs and undeciphered creatures are battled in the depth of the wilderness, with a dash of romance at intervals to add the necessary spice, until the commandos in helicopters hovering over blue skies rescue the hapless victims.

The camping trips by politicians, however, top the drama genre. Laden with mystery, melodrama, suspense and occasional twists in the plot, these outings take the cake. The criteria for qualification is being a member of the breakaway faction of any political party, big or small. Once trouble starts brewing within the organisation, the rebels are suddenly bundled off with their leader in tow, in a hired van to an undisclosed camp location.

Here, they lead lives completely sheltered from brokers and influencers whilst periodically giving out media statements. It all ends when they get back to civilisation, just in time to make or break the party they once swore eternal allegiance to — a nail-biting climax indeed.

Art camps, on the other hand, are mild and simple affairs, devoid of any edgy adventures. The purpose at most times is straightforward, which is, to create art far away from the confines of studio spaces and in an environment that seeks to forge friendships with other fellow artists present. And this is how it works — government bodies like the Lalit Kala Akademi or private institutions organise camps for selected artists with the duration being 3-10 days.

The chosen location rarely has a dearth of scenic spots (a key source of inspiration) and wide, open spaces with trees intact too! Accommodation and food are provided and the artists set about creating something of consequence all the while sharing ideas over warm meals and laughter. One could call it a back-to-school experience or a reminder of class excursions undertaken with discipline always in focus. Here too, amid all the revelry, a certain amount of discipline is required to complete the artworks on time.

Thus completed, they are in most cases, handed over to the organisers. With remuneration received and farewells with promises to meet once again uttered, the artists go back to their individual practices, richer in more ways than one. These camps of togetherness are truly what the human race badly needs today. So, plunge into a camping trip that takes you outdoors and into a shared world, where manmade divisions simply melt away as specks in the vastness of it all.