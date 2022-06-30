STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five arrested for murder of history-sheeter

Around 8 pm on Tuesday, M Suresh was hacked to death. “The deceased and Krishnan had previous enmity and an assault case was registered at Basin bridge police station a decade ago.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a 49-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death in Pulianthope, the city police arrested five persons. On Wednesday, a special team arrested brothers, K Satish (27), K Murali (25), K Dinesh (22), their father, D Krishnan (49) and a friend of the boys, M Mukesh. All of them are residents of Triplicane.

Around 8 pm on Tuesday, M Suresh was hacked to death. “The deceased and Krishnan had previous enmity and an assault case was registered at Basin bridge police station a decade ago. The enmity spilled over the next generation too.

Whenever Krishnan’s sons went to visit their grandmother in Pulianthope, Suresh used to harass them,” said a police officer. Recently, when Murali went to Pulianthope, the deceased had mocked and assaulted him, after which the family plotted and killed Suresh.

