STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Royapuram, oldest surviving railway station in India celebrates 166th anniversary

The Royapuram railway station celebrated its 166th anniversary on Tuesday.

Published: 30th June 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Royapuram railway station celebrated its 166th anniversary on Tuesday. Trains started chugging out the heritage red brick building on June 28, 1856. The first run was conducted in the Chennai Beach - Arakkonam section.

At present, 40 pairs of local trains and seven pairs of express trains pass through the historic station every day. With a footfall of only 10,500 per month, the oldest remaining railway station in the Indian subcontinent registers a meagre monthly earnings of Rs 1 lakh on an average.

The chosen one
The reconstitution of Madras Railway Company in 1849 revived plans for a new railway line in South India. Royapuram was chosen as location for the new station as it was on the edge of a settlement of British traders near Fort St George.

Work on the southern line began in 1853 and it was extended from Royapuram to Arcot, then titular capital of the Nawab of the Carnatic (the present day Walajapet, near Ranipet). Royapuram railway station was opened as the main terminus on June 28, 1856, by the then Governor Lord Harris and the first railway line in South India was opened for traffic on July 1, 1856.

Royapuram imprinted its mark in the annals of railways’ rich history by hosting the first passenger service in South India. On the inaugural day on July 1, 1856, the first passenger train ran from Royapuram to Wallajah Road, for a distance of 60 miles (97 Km).

The first train, manufactured by Simpson and Company, started its journey with Governor Lord Harris and 300 Europeans. On the same day, another train was operated till Tiruvallur. It carried Indian invitees till “Triveloor” (the present day Tiruvallur).

Heritage structure
Royapuram railway station also remained the headquarters of the Madras & Southern Mahratta Railway till 1922, when the headquarters was shifted to Egmore. The heritage structure built in classical style of the Renaissance period was designed by William Adelpi Tracey.

In 2005, the isolated building was refurbished at an estimated cost of `35 lakh and reopened to the public on October 2, 2005.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Royapuram railway station
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and minister Aaditya Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: All eyes on Raj Bhavan for next government formation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Active COVID-19 cases cross one lakh mark
Former MLA Dibakar Hansda at Midnapore Medical College Hospital | Express
Kolkata: No hospital bed available, former CPI-M MLA Dibakar Hansda lies on floor
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Continue GST compensation for 5 years, Chhattisgarh asks Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp