Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu for innovative learning, mother tongue as medium of instruction

CHENNAI: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday urged schools to design educational strategies with a futuristic approach, which shuns rote learning. Speaking after inaugurating Vellore International School (VIS), established by VIT group of institutions in Kayar, Naidu said,

“In the technology-driven and fast-changing world, students must be trained to think quickly, be agile and to innovate using cutting-edge technologies to solve 21st century problems.” He also urged schools to do away with the segregation of curricular and extracurricular activities, and encourage a multidisciplinary approach to education.

Naidu also stressed on the importance of the use of the mother tongue in school education and insisted on making mother tongue the medium of instruction till the primary level in public and private schools. The V-P said students should be encouraged to speak their mother tongue freely in school and at home.

“One should learn as many languages as possible but what is required is a strong foundation in the mother language. Studies have shown that multilingualism can lead to better cognitive development in children. Proficiency in other languages also helps build cultural bridges,” Naidu pointed out.

Founder and chancellor of VIT group of institutions G Viswanathan urged the State and Central governments to spend more on education as it is the need of the hour. “India is lagging behind in ensuring quality education. We should focus more on improving education, and it cannot be done without government support,” said Viswanathan.

GV Selvam, chairman of VIS, said that with VIS, the VIT group has forayed into the school education sector. VIS will be spread over 5.5 lakh square feet and so far, construction of the first phase of the school, sprawling 2.5 lakh square feet, was completed.