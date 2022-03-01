11 TN coastal districts may not get underground cables this year

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tangedco’s (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation) ambitious plan to convert overhead power lines into underground (UG) cables in all the 11 coastal districts of the state, including Chennai, before the onset of next monsoon may not become a reality as the corporation may not have the funds to complete the project.



According to a senior Tangedco official, UG cable work has been completed in Cuddalore town and Velankannai in Nagapattinam district at a cost of Rs 250 crore and a detailed project report will soon be submitted to the State government on carrying out UG work in Tiruchy, Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem and other major cities.



Issues like power outages, EB poles being uprooted, and damage to power equipment are recurring problems faced by the State during monsoon. During cyclones like Vardah in Chennai, Thane in Cuddalore, and Gaja in delta districts, over three lakh EB poles and overhead power lines were damaged and Tangedco suffered a huge loss. After this, the state-owned power utility decided to gradually phase out overhead power lines and lay UG power cables to avoid loss and prevent power cuts.



According to BMS (the electricity wing of the engineers association) state general secretary E Nadarajan though Tangedco initiated UG cable work in Chennai, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam coastal areas partially, most of the places are yet to be covered even in Chennai. "We have already faced huge loss, steps should be taken to initiate UG cable conversion work expeditiously," he said.



A senior official told TNIE that UG cable work is on in suburbs including Tambaram, Perambur, Palavakkam and surrounding areas. Cables are being laid using trenchless technology (horizontal drilling) to minimize damage to roads and save cost and time.



"Out of 4.5 lakh power connections in Tambaram, we have covered 1.5 lakh connections so far. In Velachery, of the 50,000 lines, over 25,000 connections have been converted. Work in Tharamani, Adayar, and Indra Nagar has been completed fully." The project under World Bank-funded Coastal Disaster Risk Reduction Programme (CDRRP) is currently on in Palavakkam and Injambakkam in Chennai.