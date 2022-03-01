STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Corp employs drones to kill mosquito larvae

The 15-day project will engage drones to study its effect on larvae control using two ultra-low-volume sprayer drones at an estimated cost of Rs 12.3 lakh.

Published: 01st March 2022 07:28 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation, with the Tamil Nadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Corporation on Monday started using drones to spray mosquito larvicide in waterbodies such as Adyar, Buckingham Canal, and the Cooum.

The 15-day project will engage drones to study its effect on larvae control using two ultra-low-volume sprayer drones at an estimated cost of Rs 12.3 lakh. “Based on the results, we will decide whether to continue,” said a corporation official.

The operation was inaugurated by Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru. He said 3,463 workers were engaged in mosquito control, along with 67 fogging vehicles and 251 hand-held sprays. “Still, mosquito menace continues in many areas, which is why we have engaged drones,” he said. The project will cover 113 km along waterways and includes Otteri Nullah, Virugambakkam and Arumbakkam canals.

