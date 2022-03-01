STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Class 8 girl raped for over a month, four held

Four men were arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl for over a month.

Published: 01st March 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four men were arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl for over a month. The arrested accused were identified as B Vasanth (20) from Kanniyakumari, a BDS student in Ramapuram, M Raji (22), an aspiring actor, P Vishal (19) from Kolapakkam and M Prasanna (32) from Nanganallur, a guest lecturer.

The Class 8 student had befriended Vasanth at a refreshment stall near her school. “The girl started visiting Vasanth’s rented house in Ramapuram, where she was introduced to hookah and sexually assaulted several times. The accused had allegedly put ganja in the hookah. Vasanth then allegedly told his friends Raji, Vishal and Prasanna about the girl and they too sexually assaulted her at Vasanth’s house,” said a senior police officer.

Recently, the girl’s mother noticed changes in her and when questioned, the girl spoke about the abuse. Based on a complaint from the girl’s mother, the Vadapalani all-women police registered a case and secured the four suspects. During interrogation, the accused admitted to the crime. They were booked under POCSO Act.

The police also detained three other girls who were allegedly present when the accused sexually assaulted the victim. Police said if the girls knew about the crime, they will be arrested.

Man arrested for assaulting minor
Chennai: A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl. According to the police, D Santhosh befriended the girl on social media. On Thursday, he allegedly kidnapped her, forcibly married her and established a physical relationship. In another incident, a 55-year-old man was arrested under the POCSO Act on Sunday for allegedly sexually harassing a six-year-old girl at a secluded place.

Comments

