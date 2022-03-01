Covid cases fall below 400 in TN, many hospitals see zero admissions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of new Covid-19 cases has dropped below 400 and many hospitals across Tamil Nadu have been seeing zero admissions, said the data from the State health department. On Monday, the State reported 366 fresh cases and one death. As many as 55,994 samples were tested in TN on Monday and six districts — Villupuram, Tirunelveli, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur and Tenkasi — reported no new cases, according to the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health.

The test positivity rate (TPR), which was 20.2 per cent (the highest in the third wave) on January 25, stood at 0.65 per cent on Monday. According to health department data, of the 2,037 health facilities in State, 1,829 had no Covid admissions. Of the total 1,29,999 Covid beds, only 1,175 (0.9 per cent) were occupied. Occupancy of ICU beds was at two per cent.

The third wave peaked at 30,744 on January 22. The highest number of deaths was reported on January 27 and the active cases (2,13,692) on January 26. As of February 24, the vaccination coverage in the age group above 18 stands at 91.39 per cent and 72.05 per cent for the first and second doses respectively in the State.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr TS Selvavinayagam, director of Public Health, said, vaccination coverage and sero surveillance report showed that the State is safe as long as there is no new variant of SARS-CoV-2. Meanwhile, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan sent a message to all district collectors, instructing them to continue to strengthen the permanent Cobid infrastructure and gradually scale down vacant Covid care centres. In his message, Radhakrishnan also instructed them to monitor the trajectory of cases and the test positivity rate, etc.