Four more TN students return home from Ukraine

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four more students from Tamil Nadu who were stuck in war-torn Ukraine returned home on Monday. With this, 24 students from the State have returned in two days. While two of them boarded the flight from Romania, two students flew from Hungary. They arrived around 4 pm in Chennai on Monday, said the officials.

Meanwhile, social media posts about around 100 students, including those from TN, stuck near Ukraine-Romania international border without food and water in the freezing cold have been garnering attention.

According to the officials, they have received emails from more than 1,800 Tamil students stranded in Ukraine. “We are in contact with the External Affairs Ministry and are requesting them to take necessary steps to help the students,” said an official.

Appoint nodal officer: CM

In a press release, the Tamil Nadu government said that Chief Minister MK Stalin spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday. “The CM urged the Jaishankar to ensure that food, shelter and other facilities are provided to the students. Stalin also urged him to appoint a separate nodal officer to coordinate the rescue of Tamil students,” said the press release.