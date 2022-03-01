STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Low pressure to trigger rare March rain in Tamil Nadu

In 150 years, TN has received rain in March only a few times; warning issued to several dists

Published: 01st March 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Bathing in Manimuthar falls has been banned due to continuous rains in the Manjolai hills of Tirunelveli | V KARTHIKALAGU

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A rare weather system brewing in the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rainfall to parts of Tamil Nadu from March 3. It is not usual for Tamil Nadu to get rain in March. Weather blogger Pradeep John, known as Tamil Nadu weatherman, said, “Tamil Nadu has received rain in March only twice (in 1984 and 2008) in the past 150 years. Equatorial Rossby wave is triggering this rare event for Tamil Nadu and the days to watch are March 3-6.” 

The met department has issued a heavy rainfall warning to several districts of the State on March 3 and 4. As per the official forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore on March 3 and heavy rainfall over Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Sivaganga.

Chennai and the neighbouring districts may witness rainfall activity from March 4. A warning has been issued for Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Kallakurichi.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), on Monday evening, announced that a low-pressure area has been formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining area of the south Andaman Sea and Equatorial Indian Ocean. It is likely to become well-­marked and move west­-northwestwards towards the Sri Lanka coast during the next three days.

The met officials have advised fishermen against venturing into the sea from March 1-4. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal, along Tamilnadu coast and gulf of Mannar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Rain
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp