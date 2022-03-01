STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Maha Shivratri celebrations at Anand Sai Dhaam on Tuesday

Maha Shivratri poojas will be conducted at Anand Sai Dhaam on Cathedral Road on Tuesday.

Published: 01st March 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Anand Sai Dhaam in Chennai has been decorated for Maha Shivratri | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Maha Shivratri poojas will be conducted at Anand Sai Dhaam on Cathedral Road on Tuesday.
The special poojas will begin in the morning and continue throughout the day. Annadanam will also be offered.

Vandana Subbash Agarwal, who is organising the event, told TNIE that Maha Shivratri pooja is being organised here since 2015. “Hundreds of devotees are likely to participate,” she said.

During the poojas, Mahamrityunjay mantra is chanted, which is considered to be the most powerful Shiva mantra. She also pointed out that Sai, the god has touched the hearts of millions and he emphasised two virtues faith and patience.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maha Shivratri
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp