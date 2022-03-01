Maha Shivratri celebrations at Anand Sai Dhaam on Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Maha Shivratri poojas will be conducted at Anand Sai Dhaam on Cathedral Road on Tuesday.

The special poojas will begin in the morning and continue throughout the day. Annadanam will also be offered.

Vandana Subbash Agarwal, who is organising the event, told TNIE that Maha Shivratri pooja is being organised here since 2015. “Hundreds of devotees are likely to participate,” she said.

During the poojas, Mahamrityunjay mantra is chanted, which is considered to be the most powerful Shiva mantra. She also pointed out that Sai, the god has touched the hearts of millions and he emphasised two virtues faith and patience.