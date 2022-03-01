STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man in car impaled by rods jutting out of truck, dies

A 45-year-old man was killed after his car rammed a truck and iron rods protruding from it pierced his neck on the Madurayoval flyover.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man was killed after his car rammed a truck and iron rods protruding from it pierced his neck on the Madurayoval flyover. The deceased, A Robert, a civil engineer from Padi, was on his way to Porur.

“On the flyover, Robert tried to overtake a lorry but failed to notice rods protruding from it. The rods shattered the windshield and impaled him. Robert died on the spot,” said the investigating officer.

The Koyambedu traffic police rushed to the spot and moved the vehicles off the road. Robert’s body was sent to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. A case was registered and lorry driver P Sandhya Raj (28) was detained for an inquiry.

In another accident, a 35-year-old woman died after the rear tyre of the bike she was riding pillion on burst in Tiruvallur district on Sunday. The deceased, Amulu, was working at a brick kiln and the incident took place when she was on her way to work with her relative Murugesan.

