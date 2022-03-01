Planner posts land CMDA in legal tangle

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority’s (CMDA) move to fill the posts of 15 assistant planners and 15 planning assistants (grade-1) under direct recruitment after nearly 15 years is now in a legal tangle as the urban planning body has ignored applicants who had applied during the recruitment drive in 2012 and 2015, which was later cancelled.

S Baskar, who is presently working as Assistant Town and Country Planner in Country Planning organisation, Ministry of Urban Development at New Delhi, along with three others, approached the Madras High Court last month stating that the recruitment process by CMDA in 2012 and 2015 was cancelled abruptly citing administrative reasons.

“Since no notification was issued by CMDA to fill up the said posts, he along with three others, approached the court as they are entitled to be considered for age relaxation,” said Baskar. “We have asked the court to stall the results till the disposal of their plea,” said Baskar.

The online written exam for 95 marks and five marks for the interview was conducted on January 22 and results are awaited. The recruitment is being done through Tamil Nadu e-governance agency (TNeGA).

It is learnt that a total of 50 per cent of posts are vacant as the CMDA has been struggling to fill the posts since 2006 through direct recruitment. CMDA currently has 328 officials working against the sanctioned strength of 819 as the recruitment process has not been carried out for the last 15 years. A senior official confirmed that he is aware of the petition filed in the court.