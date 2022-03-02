A chess champion in the making

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the recent past, Chennai has been churning out one grandmaster after another in the game of chess. Take R Praggnanandhaa for instance. His win against World No 1 Magnus Carlsen has brought the city under the spotlight yet again. One of the reasons for such talents coming to the fore can be attributed to the quality of tournaments that children get to play right from a very young age.

To this effect, the Dharmakesari Solar KS Subramaniya Iyer Trust has been doing yeoman service by running a children’s chess tournament — Solar Chess Club tournament — for almost three decades. The event is for children aged eight to 18 years, and they receive a cash prize too. The entry is also free.

India’s first international arbiter, V Kameswaran, has been the pillar behind the tournament for the past 28 years. This year, at the all India online children’s tournament, about 696 children took part. Among them was R Pooja Shree who secured two medals — she won the Under-8 girls’ title and bagged the bronze in the Under 10 event.

The seven-year-old student of KRM Public School (CBSE), Perambur, is one of the most talented chess players in the country in her age group. “Solar Chess is an important tournament for us. I have been taking part in this for three years. This year, I won two medals; I have won four medals in the past,” she said, adding, “I prepare by taking into account that every player will be tough. In a tournament, no game is easy. Every game is different as players come up with different moves.”

Pooja has been playing chess since 2019. The same year she won first place in the Under-6 inter-school event organised by Velammal Vidyalaya, Karapakkam. When the world went into a lockdown, she made the most of it by learning to play online chess and excelling at it.

It was her father Rajesh Kumar who pushed her in the right direction. “I spotted my daughter’s flair for chess when I realised her memory power was high. Chess is a mind game and when you have a strong memory you get to play the game better. Plus, she was hard working and was able to practice for four hours a day. She bagged a gold at the Asian Youth Online Chess Championship 2021 in the Under-8 category. She took part in the National Selection Online Chess Championship 2021 in Under 8 and bagged another gold. Then, in the Tamil Nadu State selection online chess championship in 2021 in the Under-8 event, she once again bagged the first place,” he shared.

Talent alone cannot help one win big. The player also needs the right environment and backing to climb the ladder. “My coach — my first coach — is Sekar B sir. I continue to train under him. All the associations, be it the state or national level, are very helpful. Their help enables me to participate in many tournaments. My role model is Viswanathan Anand sir. I believe that I have a future in chess and want to be a Grandmaster. I also like academics and I wish to become a doctor,” said Pooja, sharing that she is eager to play as many board events as possible in the future.