Driver electrocuted as truck touches live wire, succumbs

CHENNAI: A truck driver was electrocuted and his fellow driver escaped unhurt after the vehicle came in contact with a live overhead cable in Poonamallee on Monday afternoon. According to police, the deceased was identified as Manikandan (26). Selvam (24), a fellow driver, and Manikandan were on their way to a warehouse in Red Hills from Gujarat. The accident happened when they lost their way to the highway and entered Poonamallee.

“Near the cemetery bus stop, they tried to take a turn for returning to the highway and the vehicle came in contact with overhead power cables. Manikandan suffered an electric shock when he touched the door,” said a senior police officer. He fell on the road and caught fire. Selvam meanwhile stayed put without touching anything, the police said.

Passersby alerted the fire and police control room. On information, Tangedco staff also reached the spot and suspended power supply after which Selvam safely got down from the truck. Manikandan’s body was sent for postmortem and a case has been registered.