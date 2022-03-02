STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘I-T officials’ con AIADMK functionary

They demanded document regarding his latest purchase of a brick chamber. Balamurugan, who is also a contractor, produced the documents.

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A seven-member gang, posing as Income Tax officials, stole 200 sovereigns of gold jewellery, Rs 2 lakh in cash and property documents from an AIADMK functionary from Vellakulam in Thiruvallur district on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, at around 5:30 am, seven people, including a woman, arrived at the house of Balamurugan (35) (full name not available). They demanded document regarding his latest purchase of a brick chamber. Balamurugan, who is also a contractor, produced the documents.

The accused then questioned him regarding his income and said he has assets and properties disproportionate to his income. Then they asked him to bring out cash, jewellery and other documents.

After going through them, the group seized the properties saying that he had defaulted income tax. The group then took all the items and left without giving any receipt. A suspicious Balamurugan registered a complaint. A special team has been formed to nab the culprits.

Man arrested for raping minor girl
Chennai: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl. According to the police, the accused identified as Robin alias John Moses (25) had taken the girl to his house on Thursday and allegedly raped her. The girl then informed her parents, who lodged a complaint, based on which the accused was arrested on Monday. He was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

