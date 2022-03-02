The male gaze on cancer

Dr Suraj Subramaniam By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Male breast cancermay sound strange, but it is a reality. While it is rare for men to get affected with breast cancer when compared to women, men can develop this cancer too. All men produce a small amount of estrogen, which is perfectly normal. When there is more estrogen secretion, then the risk is linked to male breast cancer.

There are several factors that lead to male breast cancer, of which ageing is the key reason. Most breast cancers in men are diagnosed above the age of 60, at the advanced stage. The other reasons include family history, high radiation exposure, faulty gene, hormone therapy and so on.

The most worrying part is that a majority of men, even the educated ones, are not aware that breast cancer can occur in men too. In India, there is a common perception that men won’t get breast cancer. As a result, they visit the doctor when it is in the last stages. Men are less suspicious of anything happening in chest area, and so they often fail to identify the lumps at an early stage. We need to be more vigilant and not turn a blind eye to any breast lumps, and also not feel shy to visit the doctor if you find any. Men who have female relatives with breast cancer are at high risk of male breast cancer. Fortunately, most male breast cancers respond better to treatment than women, if diagnosed early.

Symptoms

Painless lump in chest area or lower arm.

Fluid discharge from nipple, which may or may not be blood stained.

Enlargement of breast or swelling.

Ulcer in the skin of the breast.

Rash or dryness or itching around the nipple.

Nipple pulled inward.

If you have any of the above symptoms, visit your family doctor or general physician immediately. Do not hesitate or feel ashamed to talk to your friends and relatives, especially doctors. Detecting cancer in early stages results in better treatment response. Since the breast tissues are less in male, the delay will lead the cancer to spread around the chest area and skin.

Lifestyle factors

Lifestyle of an individual has changed a lot over the years. Sedentary lifestyle with other factors like obesity, excess alcohol intake and smoking attributes to the risk of breast cancer at a younger age. A decade ago, breast cancer in men was seen in the age group of 50-70 years, which has come down to 40-50 years now.

Though the incidence of male breast cancer is fewer compared to women, the causes are the same. Lifestyle changes that are recommended to women are also applicable to men, including regular breast exams. That includes

Limit alcohol intake: The pandemic has led to an increase in binge drinking. Consuming more alcohol means greater the risk of developing breast cancer; even small amount increases the risk.

Maintain right BMI: Many medical theories connect obesity as a reason for 13 types of cancer. If you are obese, workout a strategy to reduce your weight. You can also reduce the daily amount of calorie intake and gradually increase exercising.

Be physically active: High fat level increases the estrogen level, which in turn makes the hormone receptor positive for breast cancer to develop and grow. Being physically active will help you maintain a healthy weight, which in turn will prevent breast cancer

Eat healthy: A healthy diet can decrease the risk of some types of cancer, heart disease and stroke. Include more plant-based foods like fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts to your daily intakes.

Types of breast cancer in men

Most breast cancers are carcinomas. The most common types of breast cancers in men are invasive ductal carcinoma, invasive lobular and ductal carcinoma in situ. The other less common types are sarcomas, Paget’s disease, phyllodes and angiosarcomas. These cancers start in the cells of the muscle, fat, or connective tissues. In some rare types, cancer cells may not form tumor at all. Depending on the extent of the breast cancer the name changes.

Risk factors & survival rate

The risk level will be high with

Age

Over radiation exposure

Hormone treatment

Klinefelter syndrome

Family history

Obesity

Liver infection

In case of any type of cancer, the survival rate of a patient is high when it is diagnosed early. The breast cancer survival rate is less in male when compared to female only because of lack of awareness and late diagnosis.

Diagnosing and treatment

Ultrasound and/or mammogram technique will be used to scan the breast and lymph nodes to identify the cancer initially. Biopsy will be done to find out the specific type and stage of the breast cancer. Other tests to identify or measure the cancer spread include MRI scan, CT scan, bone scan, and liver scan.

The treatments for breast cancer in men is almost like those followed for women. Considering the type, size, spread and grade the treatment may vary, like surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy and targeted cancer drug therapy. In case the cancer has already spread or has recurred after treatment your doctor might recommend combined treatment therapies.

(The writer is the general surgeon at Fortis Hospital, Vadapalani)