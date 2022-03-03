A ratri of reverence

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Celebrations underwent a makeover when the virus came to town. But now that three waves have passed, and things have slowly started coming back to normal, Chennaiites are taking every opportunity that comes their way to return to the habits of the past. Among them are thronging temples on festival days and this year’s Shivaratri was nothing but a grand affair at the famed Kapaleeshwarar temple in Mylapore.

Children enacting the Thiruvilayadal of Lord Shiva, devotees reading holy texts and reciting hymns, and the usual archanais and prayers were some scenes that TNIE lensman Debadatta Mallick captured on Tuesday.