Chennai Corp budget likely to focus on drains and roads

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After six years of largely ‘status quo’ budget, some major announcements could be made during this year’s city Corporation budget. According to Corporation officials, new bridges, pedestrian plazas and a special focus on stormwater drains and roads may find a place in the announcements. The Corporation budget will follow the State budget this month.

For ‘Singara Chennai 2.0’, which includes the construction of new parks and other infrastructure, an additional allotment of at least Rs 300 crore may be expected. Under this project, work in 40 parks and playgrounds and beach beautification were taken up. With many community toilets in a poor state, the operation and maintenance of toilets in three zones- Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and parts of Teynampet is to be outsourced to a private agency.

“This will help in better upkeep and maintenance. They (private agency) will also take up refurbishment of the toilets,” according to a senior Corporation official. Stormwater drains and roads are two other departments that are expected to get substantial allotments this year, according to officials.

Last year, Rs 1,077 crore was allotted for the stormwater drain department which was the highest allocation received by a corporation department, that year. Bus route roads, which was allotted Rs 180 crore last year, is also expected to receive a sizeable allotment this time.

The Chennai City Partnership is also to be implemented in phases over a period of seven years with financial aid from the World Bank. With the first phase in progress, the second and third phases may begin concurrently, said sources. The programme will focus on health, sanitation, mobility and water and as one of its objectives, focuses on increase in GCC’s revenue and increase Corporation’s human resource capacity.

As for property tax, a senior corporation staff said they were looking to increase the collection target of 50-60 to 70-80 per cent. For the last two months, due to polls, there was a slight lag but will be increased soon, said staff.