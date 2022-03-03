STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corp budget likely to focus on drains and roads

After six years of largely ‘status quo’ budget, some major announcements could be made during this year’s city Corporation budget.

Published: 03rd March 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After six years of largely ‘status quo’ budget, some major announcements could be made during this year’s city Corporation budget. According to Corporation officials, new bridges, pedestrian plazas and a special focus on stormwater drains and roads may find a place in the announcements. The Corporation budget will follow the State budget this month.

For ‘Singara Chennai 2.0’, which includes the construction of new parks and other infrastructure, an additional allotment of at least Rs 300 crore may be expected. Under this project, work in 40 parks and playgrounds and beach beautification were taken up. With many community toilets in a poor state, the operation and maintenance of toilets in three zones- Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and parts of Teynampet is to be outsourced to a private agency.

“This will help in better upkeep and maintenance. They (private agency) will also take up refurbishment of the toilets,” according to a senior Corporation official. Stormwater drains and roads are two other departments that are expected to get substantial allotments this year, according to officials.

Last year, Rs 1,077 crore was allotted for the stormwater drain department which was the highest allocation received by a corporation department, that year. Bus route roads, which was allotted Rs 180 crore last year, is also expected to receive a sizeable allotment this time.

The Chennai City Partnership is also to be implemented in phases over a period of seven years with financial aid from the World Bank. With the first phase in progress, the second and third phases may begin concurrently, said sources. The programme will focus on health, sanitation, mobility and water and as one of its objectives, focuses on increase in GCC’s revenue and increase Corporation’s human resource capacity.

As for property tax, a senior corporation staff said they were looking to increase the collection target of 50-60 to 70-80 per cent. For the last two months, due to polls, there was a slight lag but will be increased soon, said staff.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Corporation chennai
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp