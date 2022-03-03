Colours that speak, lines that sing

Jitha Karthikeyan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever wondered how a random splash of colours on a canvas, with a line thrown in at intervals, could be sold for astronomical sums, or be the pride of world famous museums, with visitors flocking to view it? A child could do that if given a box of colours. The unfairness of it all, you exclaim! Fret not, believing you are the only one making these exclamations. There are millions like you who wonder what the fuss is all about too.

We, as a human race, tend to naturally seek the recognisable. Acceptance is easy when the familiar is recycled, repackaged and presented in a new avatar. Take our movies, for instance. It’s the same plot since time immemorial. We know it like we know our Multiplication Tables. The heroine will always succumb to the hero’s so-called charm, the bad guys will always lose the battle in that climax fight scene and of course, all is well that ends well. No surprises there and yet we applaud at the brilliancy of it all.

Consider this — what if you were confronted with a story that you are not accustomed to? A diegesis where the hero’s serenading skills fail as the lady has more important goals in life or the nasty-looking villains have the final word inspite of our Superman having been given that abandoned warehouse to showcase his karate training. It is highly unlikely that we would still feel the sense of satisfaction that familiarity offers. The human mind reaches out for the known, like a baby looks for a mother’s warmth. Art that looks so real, like mistaken photographs, are marvelled at. Even when it leans towards the surreal, it is welcomed for it’s cleverness and ingenuity. Atleast there are forms from life around and shapes that don’t alienate us, that comforts us at some level.

Abstraction, on the other hand, does none of that. There is no form that one can decipher and no shape to define. How does one make sense of something that one can’t get a grip of? No matter how many hours are spent standing in front of it or peering from all angles, all that one sees are a myriad colours, indiscriminately applied to create haphazard patterns.

Well known artist, Arshile Gorky once said, “ Abstraction allows man to see with his mind what he cannot see physically with his eyes.” It may be true that the departure from visual reality, either partial or complete, most often is difficult to comprehend or accept. However, it surely is not impossible, if only one simply gives in to the unfamiliar, to be willing to explore the unchartered, to allow the mind to see and draw references from one’s own journey. Clear narratives can be bypassed if one opens the mind enough to enjoy the visual experience without shouldering the weight of discernible objects. Free your mind from the cobwebs of conditioned knowledge to understand that which does not exist. For in this abstraction, you probably will find the essence of your own existence!