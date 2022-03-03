DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai

By IANS

CHENNAI: R Priya, a 28-year-old Post Graduate and a Councillor from Mangalapuram is to become the next Mayor of Chennai. She will be the first Dalit Mayor of Chennai corporation after the State government in January 2022 passed an order reserving Chennai Corporation Mayor post to Dalit women.

She is a Post Graduate in Commerce from Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Arts and Science College for Women in George Town, Chennai.

Speaking to IANS over telephone, the incumbent Mayor said, "I am thankful to the Chief Minister and the cadres and workers of the DMK for having elected me as the Mayor candidate of Chennai. I wanted to be part of the development works that the Chief Minister is initiating and hence took the plunge in politics. As a Mayor of Chennai, I will have my task cut out and I hope that I will be able to live up to the expectations of people and my party."

She will be the third woman Mayor of Chennai after Tara Cherian and Kamakshi Jayaraman.

Priya was elected from ward 74, Mangalapuram from North Chennai, making her the first Mayor from North Chennai. The North Chennai area lacks in basic amenities including drinking water, electricity, connectivity, and sanitation.