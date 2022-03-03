STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIT-Madras to host 7th edition of entrepreneurship summit

V Kamakoti, director of IIT Madras, said they have been  focusing on development of entrepreneurship over the last decade and half.

IIT Madras

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, (IIT-M) Entrepreneurship Cell will host the seventh edition of its annual entrepreneurship summit from March 3. Around 800 start-ups will participate in the three-day event.

The event will be conducted virtually and will be inaugurated by Union Minister Piyush Goyal. It is being supported by the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), Government of India, alumni members and private sector organisations 

V Kamakoti, director of IIT Madras, said they have been  focusing on development of entrepreneurship over the last decade and half. “We have been orienting ourselves towards translational research and we want our research to reach the society. Many of our start-ups have been of great use to society,” he said.

Ashwin Mahalingam, faculty advisor, E-Cell, said, “We are very excited to continue inspiring entrepreneurs with our next edition of E-Summit. While we used to focus on helping young entrepreneurs start-up, this year we will also focus on entrepreneurs scale and succeed.”

Around 400 start-ups are participating in the ‘Innovators Conclave’ with another 400 take part in the ‘Start-up Conclave.’ The Youth Conclave has recorded around 1,500 registrations. In addition, the Sustainability Conclave has received over 700 ecological and entrepreneurial solutions for sustainability challenges.

IIT Madras
India Matters
