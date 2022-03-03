Majestic Vishnu image in an ancient cave-temple

Chithra Madhavan By

CHENNAI: Malaiyadipatti is an ancient village that was once part of the area controlled by the Muttaraiyar chieftains, who were vassals of the Pallavas, and were subsequently subjugated by the Cholas during the time of Vijayalaya Chola in the 9th century AD. There are two cave-temples, one for Vishnu and the other for Siva, in Malaiyadipatti, both belonging to the time of the Muttaraiyars. The image in the Vishnu cave-temple is now worshipped as Kanniraninda Perumal, but a Chola inscription found here refers to this temple as Olipathi Vishnu-griham.

The sanctum (garbha-griha) enshrines a large image of Vishnu (Kannirainda Perumal) reclining on five-hooded Adisesha (Anantashayee Vishnu) with Brahma emanating from the naval. The entrance to this sanctum has three entrances. Perumal has two hands with the right hand extended and palm facing down near the head of a Markandeya maharishi who is kneeling with palms pressed together (anjali hasta). The left hand is bent at the elbow. Bhudevi (Goddess of the Earth), is also seen in a similar pose close to the coils of Adisesha. Near the feet are the demons Madhu and Kaitabha, fleeing in fear. Behind Perumal are a number of deities, including Garuda.

Other images seen in this cave-temple are a standing Vishnu flanked by Sridevi and Bhudevi; a seated Vishnu with consorts; Varaha Murti; Narasimha in a seated posture, Goddess Lakshmi and Lakshmi Narayana. Most of the images in this cave-temple are covered with stucco (sudhai in Tamil) and were richly painted.

There is a compound wall with a doorway through which the temple area has to be entered. The dvajastambham (flag-post) and bali-pitham, with the image of a Goddess in front, are located in front of the cave-temple. Near the entrance is the sanctum for Lakshmi, worshipped here as Kamalavalli Thayar, which was constructed much after the main cave-temple.

This Vishnu shrine is in active worship with many festivals such as Vaikuntha Ekadasi, Masi Magham, Panguni Uttiram and Krishna Jayanti being celebrated in a grand manner. The Pancharatra Agama is followed here.

