Coronary laser angioplasty at Chennai hospital successful

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Kauvery Hospital successfully performed coronary laser angioplasty on a 58-year-old man, who was diagnosed with coronary artery disease. The patient was brought to the hospital with severe calcified coronary artery disease. Due to heavy calcification, he was advised against angioplasty and stenting. So he approached the hospital.

A normal angiogram showed blocked and narrowed blood vessels in the heart. The block was so narrow that the doctors were able to pass it only with a wire, even a 1-mm balloon could not make its way through. The doctors also took pictures using coronary artery intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) to get a clear idea of the complex block.

After a thorough check, doctors advised him to undergo coronary laser angioplasty and stenting. Through laser, enough space was created to perform the shockwave intravascular lithotripsy balloon (IVL) procedure. It was instrumental in reducing calcium burden as it loosened the surrounding tissue facilitating stent delivery and adequate expansion of the stent to the blood vessel size, the release said. The patient was discharged 48 hours after the procedure.