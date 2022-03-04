Man poses as CM Stalin’s assistant, cons woman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 51-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating a corporation contract worker of Rs 50,000 claiming he was assistant of Chief Minister. The accused was identified as R Jayakumar from Theni. According to the police, the victim, G Sangeetha (31) from Mannargudi in Thiruvarur district was working as a contract worker in T Nagar.

“In December, Sangeetha visited the Secretariat to file a petition with the CM cell requesting to open a home for destitutes and abandoned people. There she met Jayakumar who claimed he was the assistant of CM and promised to get the approval,” said a police officer. Jayakumar sought Rs 50,000 as advance and another Rs 50,000 after the work. When Jayakumar began ignoring Sangeetha’s calls, she lodged a complaint.