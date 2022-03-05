STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A green initiative for students, by students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: St.Ann’s Matric Higher Secondary School, Madanandapuram, conducted a ‘Save Environment’ drive in the campus to spread awareness about the need to protect the environment and ways to do it. A tree plantation event kicked off this drive. Children presented the threats to environment and its conservation, through speeches and dances. They also presented a skit on the Pancha Bhoothas. 

The school had also put up several posters and arranged an art exhibition on a best out of waste theme for visitors to drive home the message of reducing waste at their homes and offices. Students and staff members came dressed in green as various fruits and vegetables. The school’s principal SR Alphonsa administered an oath to save our environment and to go and grow green. 

