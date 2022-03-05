Changing ground reality for cricketers

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Between 1980s and 2000, there were only a handful of quality cricket tournaments for schoolchildren, and the TNCA inter-school tournament was the main one. If, by chance, a team lost in the first round, they had to wait till next summer to play in the Thums Up–MCC inter-school tournament. Then came the CSSF Dicky Memorial tournament at St Bede’s school grounds that became an eagerly contested affair by academies. With two tournaments by them every year, a lot of children benefitted.

But all these tournaments were on a 30 overs per side basis. So when players wanted to graduate from school to TNCA league cricket, which is of a day’s duration comprising 50 overs for each team, they found it difficult to adapt. When a group of cricket enthusiasts, who were good first-class and club cricketers, were discussing this downside, they felt that children failed to pace their innings and also had no exposure to turf wickets. This led to the birth of the Serenity Cup. Here the tournament is played on a 50 overs basis till the league phase. The semi-finals is of two days and the final is played over a period of three days. All the matches are played on turf wickets.

“Shyamsundar, Ravindran John, Albert Francis, Ravi Raman, Rajasekar Raman, UR Radhakrishnan, R Venkatesh and I were discussing U-19 players and youngsters after a league match at Amir Mahal. We found that temperament was missing in the youngsters as there was a huge gap between school/initial years of college to the first /second division of the TNCA league. So, we wanted to do something about it,” recalled G Rajagopal, assistant governor-administration, RI District 3232. Sai Sudarshan (Tamil Nadu), Manav Parakh (India U-19, Tamil Nadu) and Vimal (India U-19) are some of the promising players to emerge from the tournament.

“We started this tournament in 2018 where 16 teams took part. In 2019, too, we had 16 schools, 14 from Chennai, and one team each from Madurai and Coimbatore. This year, due to Covid and board exams, we have 12 schools in the fray. S Jayapandi, a league cricketer and president of Rotary Club Serenity is the force behind the tournament. He takes care of implementing everything required for the match which involves expenditure of around Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh,” he said.

Getting turf wickets is difficult as many schools and colleges do not have one. And the cost of hiring a turf wicket for a day is priced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 35,000, making it a costly affair. “Thanks to our sponsors and the goodwill of the ground owners, we are able to conduct the tournament smoothly. Apart from turf wickets we provide breakfast and lunch during all the matches. From the semi-finals onwards, we provide t-shirts. There is no prize money. But we are looking at setting up a corpus fund and supporting deserving players. With the positive response we have received, we are keen to organise a girls tournament too. Once the situation improves, we will have more schools from the districts and other states. There is also the possibility of some schools from Australia taking part in the tournament in the future,” he signed off.