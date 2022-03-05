STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Government told to prevent cattle grazing on forest land

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the State forest department to prevent cattle grazing on forest land as it disturbs wildlife.

Published: 05th March 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Forest, Green Cover, Afforestation

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the State forest department to prevent cattle grazing on forest land as it disturbs wildlife. A Division Bench of justices V Bharathidasan and N Sathish Kumar issued the direction while hearing a plea by G Thirumurugan aka Theeran Thirumurugan of Ramanathapuram.

The petitioner said the catchments of Vaigai river in Megamalai forest of Theni district is receiving scanty rains over the past ten years owing to the destruction of grassland in the Megamalai forest and Megamalai wildlife sanctuary divisions. Rampant illegal grazing of cattle, particularly a breed called Malaimaadu, on forest land in Theni leads to habitat loss for wildlife, the petitioner said.

Wild animals are suffering from food and water shortages because of the illegal grazing of cattle on forest land, he said, adding that a large number of such cattle are being transported to neighbouring Kerala for butchering.

The petitioner sought the court to pass orders restraining the forest department from granting permission for grazing cattle inside the Megamalai wildlife division and sanctuary, apart from Theni forest division, and also completely ban cattle grazing in these places.

SIT to stop poaching
In another hearing by the Bench, the CBI and the State government have submitted a list of officers to be part of the multi-departmental Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate elephant poaching incidents. The Kerala government, however, is yet to furnish its list of officers to be part of the SIT, the Bench stated, and posted the matter to March 17.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court cattle grazing
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp