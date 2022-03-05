Prices of Aavin milk products dearer by Rs 3-Rs 20

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Aavin has increased the prices of different varieties of ghee, milk powder, curd and ice creams by Rs 3-20. The revised price came into effect on Friday. The last price revision for Aavin’s ghee was made on July 17, 2020, and milk powder on September 19, 2019. There is, however, no change in the price of milk.

The price of a litre of ghee (jar) has been increased to Rs 535 from Rs 515 and premium ghee to Rs 585 from Rs 555. Similarly, prices of curd were hiked from Rs 27 to Rs 30 and badam powder from Rs 80 to Rs 100. Aavin’s move is expected to result in an increase in the prices of ghee by private companies, which is costlier by Rs 20-30 a litre.

Until 2017, Aavin ghee was cheaper by Rs 110-120 against private brands. Aavin officials said that the price of ghee and milk powder continue to be cheaper compared with private brands. “The prices are nominally revised after two years for the benefit of dairy farmers,” an official said. The price of Aavin milk was cut by Rs 3 on May 16 of last year. Aavin, however, has not reduced milk procurement price during the pandemic, added the official.

AIADMK demands roll back of hike

Chennai: Condemning the hike, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Friday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to roll it back citing its impact on people. “The State is returning to normalcy after the Covid-19 pandemic and now people are afraid of a possible hike in the prices of essential commodities due to Russia-Ukraine war. At this juncture, a hike in the prices of milk products of Aavin will put even more burden on the people. The people believe that the government hiked the prices of Aavin products to compensate for the losses caused by the reduction of milk price by Rs 3 a litre,” Panneerselvam said.