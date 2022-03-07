STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Residents of Chennai's Kannagi Nagar reel under water shortage

For residents of zone 15 which constitutes wards 193-200 including Kannagi Nagar, 10.8 MLD of water is supplied from Veeranam project and 17.8 MLD from the Nemmeli desalination plant.

Published: 07th March 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kannagi Nagar

Kannagi Nagar in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Kannagi Nagar are agitated due to reduced supply of water in the last week, due to maintenance work being carried out at the Nemmeli desalination plant from where the locality gets most of its water supply.

For residents of zone 15 which constitutes wards 193-200 including Kannagi Nagar, 10.8 MLD of water is supplied from Veeranam project and 17.8 MLD from the Nemmeli desalination plant. This is divided among the localities there based on the population. However, in the last week, water supply from the desalination plant has reduced.

TC Karuna, former ward councillor told The New Indian Express, "Kannagi Nagar is to receive 65 lakh litres of water everyday but for the past several days, we have been receiving only 25 lakh litres of water, from which we have to share around 10 lakh litres with residents of Ezhil Nagar."

He said if the issue persists, the residents have no other option but to resort to protest.

D Sathya, a resident of Kannagi Nagar said, "Earlier we used to receive water for 3-4 hours a day but now we rarely get it for one hour every day. The water we get now is brown is colour and mixed with sewage. Since there is no other option, people even collect the sewage-mixed water."

When contacted, officials said maintenance work has been taken up at the Nemmeli plant. "This is a minor maintenance work and the quantity of water is temporarily reduced but we are trying to compound it with other sources. Moreover, as summer is approaching, the city's demand has risen," said a metro water official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nemmeli desalination plant Kannagi Nagar Kannagi Nagar water Kannagi Nagar water supply Chennai water supply
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp