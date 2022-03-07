Residents of Chennai's Kannagi Nagar reel under water shortage

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Kannagi Nagar are agitated due to reduced supply of water in the last week, due to maintenance work being carried out at the Nemmeli desalination plant from where the locality gets most of its water supply.

For residents of zone 15 which constitutes wards 193-200 including Kannagi Nagar, 10.8 MLD of water is supplied from Veeranam project and 17.8 MLD from the Nemmeli desalination plant. This is divided among the localities there based on the population. However, in the last week, water supply from the desalination plant has reduced.

TC Karuna, former ward councillor told The New Indian Express, "Kannagi Nagar is to receive 65 lakh litres of water everyday but for the past several days, we have been receiving only 25 lakh litres of water, from which we have to share around 10 lakh litres with residents of Ezhil Nagar."

He said if the issue persists, the residents have no other option but to resort to protest.

D Sathya, a resident of Kannagi Nagar said, "Earlier we used to receive water for 3-4 hours a day but now we rarely get it for one hour every day. The water we get now is brown is colour and mixed with sewage. Since there is no other option, people even collect the sewage-mixed water."

When contacted, officials said maintenance work has been taken up at the Nemmeli plant. "This is a minor maintenance work and the quantity of water is temporarily reduced but we are trying to compound it with other sources. Moreover, as summer is approaching, the city's demand has risen," said a metro water official.