Six persons arrested in Chennai for cheating job aspirants

CHENNAI: The job racket wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a man and his wife on Friday for allegedly cheating job aspirants.

They allegedly cheated 16 people to the tune of Rs 94 lakh under the pretense of getting them jobs in the Indian Railways and the Food Corporation of India.

The accused were identified as P Shanthi (45) and her husband K Bhaktavachalam (43). Shanti is a part-time lecturer at a private college and a practicing lawyer while Bhaktavachalam works at Birla Planetarium.

According to the police, Bhaktavachalam would get contacts of the job aspirants and send it to Shanthi, who made them believe she would get them jobs.

The incident came to light when one of the victims lodged a complaint at the Chennai police commissioner’s office, based on which the duo was arrested.

In a separate incident, the CCB arrested four people for cheating nearly 100 people to the tune of Rs 3 crore. The group allegedly used fake appointment orders and conducted fake medical tests to cheat people.

The accused were identified as R Renuka (48), A Gandhi (54), V Mohanraj (52), K Rajendran (33). The police recovered original education certificates of the victims, property documents worth `40 lakh, fake ids, one four-wheeler, two two-wheelers, more than 100 fake job appointment orders, mobile phones, iPads from them. Their 10 bank accounts were frozen. The four people were remanded in judicial custody on Friday.