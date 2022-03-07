STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Six persons arrested in Chennai for cheating job aspirants

The job racket wing of the Central Crime Branch arrested a man and his wife on Friday for allegedly cheating job aspirants.

Published: 07th March 2022 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 01:38 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

CHENNAI: The job racket wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a man and his wife on Friday for allegedly cheating job aspirants.

They allegedly cheated 16 people to the tune of Rs 94 lakh under the pretense of getting them jobs in the Indian Railways and the Food Corporation of India.

The accused were identified as P Shanthi (45) and her husband K Bhaktavachalam (43). Shanti is a part-time lecturer at a private college and a practicing lawyer while Bhaktavachalam works at Birla Planetarium.

According to the police, Bhaktavachalam would get contacts of the job aspirants and send it to Shanthi, who made them believe she would get them jobs.

The incident came to light when one of the victims lodged a complaint at the Chennai police commissioner’s office, based on which the duo was arrested.

In a separate incident, the CCB arrested four people for cheating nearly 100 people to the tune of Rs 3 crore. The group allegedly used fake appointment orders and conducted fake medical tests to cheat people.

The accused were identified as R Renuka (48), A Gandhi (54), V Mohanraj (52), K Rajendran (33). The police recovered original education certificates of the victims, property documents worth `40 lakh, fake ids, one four-wheeler, two two-wheelers, more than 100 fake job appointment orders, mobile phones, iPads from them. Their 10 bank accounts were frozen. The four people were remanded in judicial custody on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai Chennai crime
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp