Coming up with novel strategies in infertility 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prashanth Fertility Research Centre is located in Chennai at Chetpet, Velachery and Kolathur. They offer the latest state-of-the-art equipment from all over the world. They also have a team of dedicated multidisciplinary staff and well-qualified doctors who have a vast experience of working in western hospitals, and offer some of the best treatments available in reproduction care. The centre employs the latest techniques in assisted reproduction from IUI to ICSI.

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) and Mesenchymal stem cells: Every woman wants to have their own baby. The two big challenges are a thin endometrium and poor ovarian reserve. In research settings, PRP and stem cell therapies play a vital role in improving the thickness of the endometrium and restoring the number and quality of eggs, thus helping them to have their own baby and proving to be effective.

Laser-assisted hatching: Sometimes, the outer layer is thick and hence, laser-assisted hatching makes it easier for the embryo to breakthrough its outer layer by creating an opening.

Embryoscope: This is hi-tech equipment that creates an environment like that of human uterus and also has an inbuilt camera that takes a picture of the embryo every 20 minutes, thereby helping in creating and selecting the best embryos.

Embryo glue: It is a transfer medium; a substance used to coat embryos before transferring them into the uterus. This helps the embryos to implant with ease and fix onto the lining of the uterus, increasing the implantation rate.

ERA: It has been observed that in patients with repeated IVF failures, transfer of embryos is recommended at a specific point of time. Endometrial Receptivity Array (ERA) is a genetic analysis of the endometrium that identifies the correct time to transfer the embryos, thereby ensuring high pregnancy rates.

PGD: Prior to establishment of pregnancy, an analysis of the DNA of the embryo through a PGD test will help in diagnosing any single gene disorders or mutations. PGD helps couples who have an increased risk for a genetic disease, to have a healthy pregnancy.

IMSI: This is the latest and most successful method in which the prepared sperms are seen under a magnification of more than 6,000x, giving a clear picture of the defects in the sperm and any abnormalities associated with high DNA fragmentation. This procedure is extremely useful for patients who have had repeated failure with ICSI, very low sperm count and large number of abnormal sperms.

For the first time in India, Prashanth Fertility Research Centre has introduced breakthrough technology for super microsurgery with 40x magnification, under which seminiferous tubules are examined and identified as these have a higher chance of containing sperms. These are sent to the embryology lab and if they contain sperms, they are preserved by freezing. This stored sperm can be used for IVF procedures like ICSI. Men who had given up hopes of having a biological child can become happy fathers.

“Technology has made the impossible possible, and we at PFRC have used these advanced technologies to the best of our abilities,” says Dr Geetha Haripriya, chairperson, Prashanth Fertility Research Centre.

For details, visit: www.pfrcivf.com

Email: info@pfrcivf.com

Call: 044-42277777