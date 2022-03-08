First time in two years, Kilpauk GH reports zero Covid-19 admission

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time since the beginning of Covid-19 in March 2020, the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai had no Covid-19 case on admission on Monday. The Covid ward at the hospital remained vacant.

Many medical colleges across the State, including Government Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital, witnessing zero admission of Covid-19 cases for the past couple of days. In tertiary care institutions (medical college hospitals) across the State, only 50 cases were on admission as of Monday. In other medical college hospitals in Chennai, only one or two cases were on admission as of Monday, Dr R Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education told TNIE.

Of the total cases reported in the State, 80 per cent were treated in government medical colleges and their attached institutions. Only 20 per cent were treated in private hospitals, Dr Narayana Babu added. There are no case in medical college hospital attached institutions in Chennai, including at the Institute of Child Health at Egmore, said Narayana Babu.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters on Monday at the Government RSRM Lying In Hospital, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the infrastructure created in the hospitals for Covid-19 will be maintained for non-Covid treatment. The oxygen plants, generators and storage facilities will be useful for the hospitals. Before Covid-19, there were no oxygen beds in district hospitals. Now, patients need not move to tertiary care hospitals for oxygen beds, he said. He was speaking to media persons after inaugurating a medical oxygen plant at the hospital.

Dr J Muthukumaran, Dean, Government Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital said, “Though no Covid cases on admission, we are retaining over 100 beds for Covid-19, and we started giving the beds back to other specialities.”

Meanwhile, Puducherry reported no Covid-19 case on Monday. Director of Health and Family Welfare Services Dr G Sriramulu said in a release that a total of 157 samples from Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam were tested.