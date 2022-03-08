STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

First time in two years, Kilpauk GH reports zero Covid-19 admission

For the first time since the beginning of Covid-19 in March 2020, the Government Kilpauk medical College Hospital in Chennai had no Covid-19 case on admission on Monday.

Published: 08th March 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of a healthcare worker collecting a nasal swab for Covid testing.

Representational image of a healthcare worker collecting a nasal swab for Covid testing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time since the beginning of Covid-19 in March 2020, the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai had no Covid-19 case on admission on Monday. The Covid ward at the hospital remained vacant.  

Many medical colleges across the State, including Government Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital, witnessing zero admission of Covid-19 cases for the past couple of days. In tertiary care institutions (medical college hospitals) across the State, only 50 cases were on admission as of Monday. In other medical college hospitals in Chennai, only one or two cases were on admission as of Monday, Dr R Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education told TNIE.  

Of the total cases reported in the State, 80 per cent were treated in government medical colleges and their attached institutions. Only 20 per cent were treated in private hospitals, Dr Narayana Babu added. There are no case in medical college hospital attached institutions in Chennai, including at the Institute of Child Health at Egmore, said Narayana Babu. 

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters on Monday at the Government RSRM Lying In Hospital, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the infrastructure created in the hospitals for Covid-19 will be maintained for non-Covid treatment. The oxygen plants, generators and storage facilities will be useful for the hospitals. Before Covid-19, there were no oxygen beds in district hospitals. Now, patients need not move to tertiary care hospitals for oxygen beds, he said. He was speaking to media persons after inaugurating a medical oxygen plant at the hospital. 

Dr J Muthukumaran, Dean, Government Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital said, “Though no Covid cases on admission, we are retaining over 100 beds for Covid-19, and we started giving the beds back to other specialities.”

Meanwhile, Puducherry reported no Covid-19 case on Monday. Director of Health and Family Welfare Services Dr G Sriramulu said in a release that a total of 157 samples from Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam were tested. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai COVID 19
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp