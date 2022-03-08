STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Simple design fix in Chennai drains to facilitate desilting

The distance between two manholes in stormwater drains is five metres at present.

Published: 08th March 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

As per the new design, two inset slabs are placed between manholes. The slabs can simply be lifted to desilt drains by sitting or standing on top of them | Express

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A simple design fix to stormwater drains in the city is expected to help reduce instances of men being lowered into the drains for desilting and also reduce accumulation of silt, according to corporation officials.

The distance between two manholes in stormwater drains is five metres at present. Accumulation of silt in the gap between two manholes has been a challenge for officials to clear manually. This results in the drain being choked with no pathway for carrying rainwater, and in turn, leading to flooding.

“We are now introducing two inset slabs between manholes so we get a two-foot clearing to desilt drains between every five metres of the manholes,” said a senior corporation official. These two cut slabs can be simply lifted to desilt the drains by sitting or standing on top of the drains instead of having to send men down into openings.

For so long, men being sent into stormwater drain manholes to desilt portions of the drain ahead of the monsoon was a common sight. This had drawn considerable criticism since stormwater drains are carriers of sewage. According to corporation estimates, the city has 13 lakh houses, of which only about eight lakh have sewage connections. The carrying capacity of the present  sewerage infrastructure, however, is only four lakh, resulting in overflow connections to stormwater drains. 

Apart from helping reduce these instances, this will keep silt from accumulating, allowing for better drainage of rainwater, say corporation officials. It may also prevent instances of the top slab of stormwater drains being broken during rains to urgently clear silt during the rain and causing losses to the civic body.  “Stormwater drains should be built to last. So, with this design fix, there will be no need to break top slabs. This fix will be introduced in all the new drains and missing link projects that are being taken up now,” said the official. 

As for existing drains, desilting is to be carried out all through the year and not in the three months ahead of the monsoon, as was the practice. “While desilting old drains, we will remove the top slab and introduce the slabs in old drains too,” said a corporation official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai desilting
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp