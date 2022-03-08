ThinkEdu 2022: 50 speakers will shed light on evolution of education, V-P Venkaiah Naidu to open event

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over nearly 30 sessions, 50 speakers are set to shine a light on the evolution of India’s education system and the path it is on at ThinkEdu 2022. This year marks the 10th edition of what has consistently been India’s biggest education conclave for a decade. March 8 and 9 will see some stalwarts of India’s academic, economic and political ecosystems bring ideas, ideologies and reflections on the past, present and future of India’s education system. The sessions will be viewed by a live audience, in addition to the 2,750 registered users on the conclave’s digital space.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate this year’s conclave, which features an absorbing line-up of 12 sessions on Day 1. These will feature Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia delivering a keynote address titled, ‘National Education Policy: View from the State’. Another perspective from India’s states comes from the Higher Education Minister of Tamil Nadu Dr K Ponmudy, who will discuss the theme ‘Not a NEET India: Respecting Regional Needs’. Also, catch noted author and Member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor speak on ‘Hinduism and Hindutva: Education and the Civilisational Debate’.

Debating the universality of education in the country will be Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi, DMK spokesperson, Saravanan Annadurai, and Indian National Congress spokesperson, Prof Gourav Vallabh, in their session titled, ‘Diversity in Action: Making Education Inclusive’. Also on the platform will be economist and MP, Subramanian Swamy, speaking on India’s China challenge in his session, ‘The Chinese Model: Can India Catch Up?’. Plus, the day will also play host to the former directors of some of India’s most noted IITs, who will discuss where engineering in India is headed.

The Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan, will flag off Day 2, with his speech on ‘Education: Victim of Identities’. Day 2 will see author Vikram Sampath and INC spokesperson Rajeev Gowda discussing whether India has a colonial hangover in their session, ‘An Epic Idea: Decolonising the Indian Mind’. The 16 power-packed sessions on Day 2, will also include the Chairmen of the AICTE, Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe, and the UGC, Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, discussing how the education system has managed to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, and what the future holds for a fast-digitising spectrum of Indian education.

Over the past nine years, ThinkEdu has played host to some gripping sessions, featuring MPs Jairam Ramesh, Smriti Irani, former CM of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah and NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant. Among other notable individuals who have voiced their thoughts at the conclave are former Presidents of India Dr Pranab Mukherjee and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, and spiritual guide Sadhguru. In all, ThinkEdu has featured over 400 speakers, delivering 310 sessions, over 175 hours and has reached out to over 44 million people in print, digital and social media, with an in-house audience of over 12,000.

