War at doorstep, Tamil Nadu sailors make a dash for home from Ukraine

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: 74 Indian sailors, working in five vessels, abandoned their ships at Mykolaiv Port of Ukraine in the Black Sea after fighting between Ukraine and Russian soldiers escalated about 2km from the port on Monday.

“We came here on February 22 for loading when there was no war. After the war was declared, the sea channel was closed,” a Tamil sailor from Tirunelveli, who spoke from Ukraine, told TNIE.

He was part of the crew of Sun Aquamarine that had 21 sailors from different parts of India.

The crew was in constant touch with the Indian Embassy, which arranged them a bus to Moldova located 190km from Mykolaiv Port.

Crew manager of Sun Aquamarine and Founder and CEO of VR Maritime Services Pvt. Ltd Captain Sanjay Prashar, who was in constant touch with the crew, said the decision to abandon the ship was taken after getting permission from the owner who wanted to ensure the safe return of the crew.

“The decision to evacuate the sailors was made by the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian government arranged a bus,” he said.

The vessels were put on ‘cold lay up’ and anchored at a safe place. “The vessels can be started within 15 minutes once the situation becomes normal,” Captain Prashar said.

Prashar, who is also a National Shipping Board Member, said he is concerned about of the safety of other Indian sailors caught in the war.

“There were three buses sent by the Indian embassy. At least 45 Indian sailors from a Hong Kong vessel and a few foreign sailors were also accommodated in the buses,” he said.

Of the 21 sailors of Sun Aquamarine, two of them are Tamils. The buses have reached Moldova and the sailors are now safe.

“From Moldova, they have to take another bus to Bucharest. They are expected to reach Bucharest on Tuesday morning from where they will board a flight to India,” Prashar said. A total of 140 ships are stranded in Ukraine, he said.

The Tirunelveli sailor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said though the port was not captured, sailors could witness the battle between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers.

“A missile hit a Bangladeshi vessel and a sailor died. We started fearing for our lives,” he said.