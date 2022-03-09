STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CB-CID probe into 2011 death of law grad to go on

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant had passed the order on Monday after perusing the status report filed by the CB-CID team.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A team from the CB-CID, Chennai will continue to probe the death of a 24-year-old law graduate whose body was found in ICF Lake in 2011, Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said on Tuesday, a day after the Supreme Court directed the State police to investigate the case, arrest the accused, and file a report by May 2.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant had passed the order on Monday after perusing the status report filed by the CB-CID team. In 2012, the Madras High Court held that the death of S Sathish Kumar, a law graduate and son of well-known human rights lawyer R Sankarasubbu, in June 2011 was a murder and not suicide, as claimed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 

The HC constituted a SIT on December 7, 2012, to probe the case and the team, in its 24th report, filed on December 5, 2017, said the death was a case of homicide. The SIT, however, said the accused could not be identified despite best efforts.

The HC, 18 months ago, had asked the CB-CID to probe the case. According to the police, Sathish Kumar in June 2011, met the Controller of Examinations of Dr Ambedkar Law University and requested a provisional certificate to enrol as a member of the Tamil Nadu State Bar Council, Chennai, after completing his law course. The next day, he left home and did not return. Five days later, Kumar’s body was found floating in the lake.

