Rehab centre launched at SRMC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A rehabilitation centre was opened at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre recently by the chancellor VR Venkataachalam that will provide a state of the art comprehensive in-patient multidisciplinary follow up treatment for stroke, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and patients with brain and spinal injuries.

Patients will get intensive speech, language and swallowing therapy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, neuropsychological intervention supported by neurosurgeons, neurologists, nutritional consultations with 24X7 nursing care. There is an integrated facility for patients and family members to stay for short or prolonged treatments. All concerned medical practitioners and interventionists will be available together to provide comprehensive care. Heads of clinical services of concerned departments, clinicians and therapists were present at the occasion.