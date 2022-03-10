Returned from Ukraine and need  help? Dial 104

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday launched a counselling service for Tamil Nadu students who returned from war-torn Ukraine. Students can contact the State medical helpline number 104. Speaking to reporters the Minister said, 1,456 students have returned to Tamil Nadu, so far. Around 20 counsellors were engaged to provide counselling and career guidance.

The returnees requested the Centre and State governments to help them continue education here or send them to countries like Poland which have syllabi similar to that of Ukraine. Once the Centre provides guidelines, the students’ needs will be fulfilled, the Minister said.

Earlier, Health Department staff had a consultation meeting on drafting the Right to Health Bill. Once the Bill is drafted, it will be taken to Chief Minister MK Stalin and after his consultation, it will be introduced in the Assembly, the Minister said. This Bill will discuss patient’s rights and government responsibility in providing medical aid, he said.

Speaking about the two cases of alleged adverse reactions to Covid-19 vaccine, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said expert panel will study the cases. The 17-year-old girl from Ranipet who lost her eyesight was referred to the Government Regional Institute of Ophthalmology, Egmore, and doctors will try to restore her vision. The other girl, also from Ranipet, suspected to have Guillain-Barre syndrome will be examined, he said, adding it will be premature to comment on the cause before the report.

Covid-19 cases