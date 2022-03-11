STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Stalin gives a free hand to SPs on law and Order issues

Stalin also said whenever a law and order issue crops up, the top officials should visit the place of occurrence and resolve the issues.

Published: 11th March 2022 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Giving a free hand to the District Superintendents of Police on deciding the next course of action relating to law and order issues at the district level, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said, "The SPs need not and should not wait for instructions from the headquarters on law and order issues. Depending on the ground reality, they can decide the next course of action within the legal framework."

The Chief Minister said this while addressing the collectors cum police officers' conference at the secretariat here.

Stalin also said whenever a law and order issue crops up, the top officials should visit the place of occurrence and resolve the issues. "This will encourage and strengthen the other officers. Besides, such a move will bring people's support to the police department," he added.

The Chief Minister also gave a piece of advice to the senior police officers on 'team building'.  He said the top officers should understand the issues and requirements of the officials working under them and encourage them.  Only by such initiatives, the SPs could become a leader and would be able to get full cooperation from their colleagues in the department.

Stating that the worth of the State government is assessed by the peaceful maintenance of law and order situation, he said, "The Police officials should realise the difference between the police department and the other government departments and act accordingly." The Chief Minister promised that the views expressed by police officers would be considered and appropriate action would be taken.

