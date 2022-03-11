Fund crunch halts rejuvenation of Kolavai Lake

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rejuvenation of Chengalpattu’s ancient Kolavai Lake, which lies 50 km from Chennai, has been delayed because the State government has not allocated funds for the project. Following demands from people, the previous government announced Rs 55 crore for the project, a senior official in the Water Resources Department (WRD) told TNIE, adding that in January 2021, the WRD started preliminary work to remove sludge in the foreshore of the lake.

But, of this allocation, the department received just Rs 5 crore from the government, which was only enough to finish a small part of the work. “We outlined plans to restore the lake and set up recreational facilities, including a park, near the bund by desilting and deepening the waterbody to enlarge its storage capacity and increase the tourist footfall” the official added.

A couple of boat jetties, like those at Paruthipattu Lake in Avadi, and a pedestrian bridge, were planned, the official further said, adding that once the work is completed, the waterbody could serve as a source of drinking water for suburbs.

Another official said the flow of sewage must be plugged to rejuvenate the lake. The waterbody had six major sewage outfalls, and the local body has made efforts to develop an underground drainage system in Chengalpattu. Besides, approval from the Southern Railway is awaited since a few parts of the area are under it. The official hoped the government would allocate funds for the rejuvenation project in the upcoming financial year.

Sources said a few years ago, the 2,210-acre Kolavai Lake played a key role in agrarian activities and catered to the drinking water requirements in the area. The lake has a capacity of 476 million cubic feet, and has water in all seasons. It is fed by 25 tanks upstream, including Paranur, Pulipakkam and Kunnavakkam. Amid rapid industrialisation and population growth, the waterbody is being polluted with sewage from the town.