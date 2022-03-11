STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Fund crunch halts rejuvenation of Kolavai Lake

Rejuvenation of Chengalpattu’s ancient Kolavai Lake, which lies 50 km from Chennai, has been delayed because the State government has not allocated funds for the project.

Published: 11th March 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Rejuvenation of Kolavai Lake in Chengalpattu delayed due to non-allocation of funds | Express

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rejuvenation of Chengalpattu’s ancient Kolavai Lake, which lies 50 km from Chennai, has been delayed because the State government has not allocated funds for the project. Following demands from people, the previous government announced Rs 55 crore for the project, a senior official in the Water Resources Department (WRD) told TNIE, adding that in January 2021, the WRD started preliminary work to remove sludge in the foreshore of the lake.

But, of this allocation, the department received just Rs 5 crore from the government, which was only enough to finish a small part of the work. “We outlined plans to restore the lake and set up recreational facilities, including a park, near the bund by desilting and deepening the waterbody to enlarge its storage capacity and increase the tourist footfall” the official added.

A couple of boat jetties, like those at Paruthipattu Lake in Avadi, and a pedestrian bridge, were planned, the official further said, adding that once the work is completed, the waterbody could serve as a source of drinking water for suburbs.

Another official said the flow of sewage must be plugged to rejuvenate the lake. The waterbody had six major sewage outfalls, and the local body has made efforts to develop an underground drainage system in Chengalpattu. Besides, approval from the Southern Railway is awaited since a few parts of the area are under it. The official hoped the government would allocate funds for the rejuvenation project in the upcoming financial year.

Sources said a few years ago, the 2,210-acre Kolavai Lake played a key role in agrarian activities and catered to the drinking water requirements in the area. The lake has a capacity of 476 million cubic feet, and has water in all seasons. It is fed by 25 tanks upstream, including Paranur, Pulipakkam and Kunnavakkam.  Amid rapid industrialisation and population growth, the waterbody is being polluted with sewage from the town.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolavai Lake
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp